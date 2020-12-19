Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 2,406,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,457,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

