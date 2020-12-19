Hive Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $55.33 million and $6.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000362 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 413,504,839 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

