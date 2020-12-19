HOLD Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,900.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00141940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00741795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00177594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00370280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00119203 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.