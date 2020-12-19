Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hologic by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 684.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hologic by 7.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

