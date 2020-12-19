Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HBIS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. Home Bistro has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

