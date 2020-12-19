HOMIHELP Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $78,584.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00012128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00141501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00743370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00177046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00369857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00118718 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

