HorusPay (HORUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $304,702.15 and $30.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HorusPay has traded up 151.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00143922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00777666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00209903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00079695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00124758 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

