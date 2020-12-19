Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Raised to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.