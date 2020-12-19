Hot Mama’s Foods (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Hot Mama’s Foods shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Hot Mama’s Foods (OTCMKTS:HOTF)

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

