Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

