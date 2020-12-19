HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $6,165,939.69 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

