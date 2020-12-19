Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,014,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,361,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

