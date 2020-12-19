Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HURN. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

