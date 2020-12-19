Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Peter Sears Sells 3,132 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

