Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.18.

NYSE:H opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 74,265 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

