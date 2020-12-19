Hydro Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Hydro has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $21,765.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, CoinEx, Upbit and BitForex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex, Upbit, IDAX, DEx.top and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

