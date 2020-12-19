Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.