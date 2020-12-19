IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $5.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after buying an additional 1,951,832 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 321.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

