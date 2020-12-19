Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 409.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Ichor stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

