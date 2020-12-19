IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Hits $64.92 on Top Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $129,831.08 and approximately $3,471.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $64.92 or 0.00276490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00368274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.