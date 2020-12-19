Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $1,395,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $366.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

