Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.45

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 46948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$614.18 million and a P/E ratio of -53.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99.

Get Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) alerts:

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$45,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,491,771 shares in the company, valued at C$44,054,983.84.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.