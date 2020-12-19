Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.