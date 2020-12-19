Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,232,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,133 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,924 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 1,614,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

