Incent Price Down 11.7% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Incent has a market cap of $1.33 million and $3,500.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00741475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00174651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00368804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00118057 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

