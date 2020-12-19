Independent Research Reiterates “€8.40” Price Target for Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3)

Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.17 ($10.78).

ETR B4B3 opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.90. Metro AG has a one year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a one year high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

