INLOCK (ILK) 1-Day Volume Hits $16,332.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $6.05 million and $16,332.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00383268 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.31 or 0.02420950 BTC.

About INLOCK

ILK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,860,401 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

