Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $544.40. Inmarsat shares last traded at $544.40, with a volume of 59,513,199 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 544.40.

About Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

