Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $8.98. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 66,153 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.