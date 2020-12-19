Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPHI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $160.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $161.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.