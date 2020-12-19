Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.27. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $161.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

