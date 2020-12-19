Insider Buying: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) EVP Acquires 126,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GDYN opened at $10.05 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

