Insider Buying: PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,350,000 Shares of Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,347,726.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.59 on Friday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

