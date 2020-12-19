Insider Buying: The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Salvatore M. Salibello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

