Insider Selling: Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CFO Sells 68,550 Shares of Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

