Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells 8,559 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.44, for a total transaction of $2,306,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA opened at $266.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.65. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $277.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $9,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Carvana by 114.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.