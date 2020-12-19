Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FibroGen stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after buying an additional 419,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 410,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.