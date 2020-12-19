Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells 7,055 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $159,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $19,419,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 79.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 205.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

