Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $2,013,400.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,013,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,612.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $147,554.62.

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $101.67 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $103.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Natera by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.