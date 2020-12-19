Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $782,399.12 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,732,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

