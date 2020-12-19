Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells 17,277 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $603,658.38.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

