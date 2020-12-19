Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $3,066,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $3,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,697 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $466,361.23.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6,263.74 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

