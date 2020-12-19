Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 2,493 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $951.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 383.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $959.08.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

