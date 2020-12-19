Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 475 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michele O’connor sold 51 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $13,653.72.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $275.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.