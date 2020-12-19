Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 579,718 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $84,644,625.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,850,495.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48.

On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.

On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.