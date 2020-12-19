Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 7,263 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XYL opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 19,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after buying an additional 727,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,266,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,095,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

