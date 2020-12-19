Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,653 shares of company stock worth $36,113,258. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

