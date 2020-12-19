Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Receives GBX 1,637.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, with a total value of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

ICP opened at GBX 1,684.77 ($22.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,550.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,368.08. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.61%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.