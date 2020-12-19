International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IGIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded International General Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

IGIC opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 339.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of International General Insurance worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

