Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSML. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,051.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $316,000.

NYSEARCA:BSML opened at $25.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

